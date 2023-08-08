Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Oatly Group (OTLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) recently:

8/2/2023 – Oatly Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/31/2023 – Oatly Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $1.80 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

7/31/2023 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.08. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

