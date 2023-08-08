Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Oatly Group (OTLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) recently:
- 8/2/2023 – Oatly Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/31/2023 – Oatly Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $1.80 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.
- 7/31/2023 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2023 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2023 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Oatly Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.08. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oatly Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 2 Stocks that Doubled Earnings Estimates and Sold Off
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Hot Beverage Stocks Trading At Trigger Points
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.