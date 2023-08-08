Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

