Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHAK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

