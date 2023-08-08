Morgan Stanley Trims Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Target Price to $12.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGHT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.80.

Sight Sciences Trading Down 6.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $5,869,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 4,555.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 528,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 92.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 521,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 507,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Articles

