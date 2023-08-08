SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. SolarWinds has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 477.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

