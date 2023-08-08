Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $5.50 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Sabre has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Sabre by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sabre by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

