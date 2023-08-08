Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $742,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,673,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $742,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,673,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,978,620. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after buying an additional 80,534 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 846,259 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,627,000 after purchasing an additional 167,060 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

