Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $912.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $897.00 to $912.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REGN. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated a downgrade rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $873.48.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $774.74 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $739.33 and a 200 day moving average of $760.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock worth $580,412 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

