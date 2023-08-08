Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.68.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.5 %

HOOD opened at $11.34 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $113,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 641,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,394. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572,799 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,039,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,776 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,038,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,700,000 after purchasing an additional 170,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.