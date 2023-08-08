Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

