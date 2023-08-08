U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USB. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

