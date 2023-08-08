Brokerages Set Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) PT at $62.20

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

SMMNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($77.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $31.92.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

