Brokerages Set Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) PT at $62.20

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.20.
SMMNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($77.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers Price Performance
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Healthineers
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.