Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.1 %

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 185.89% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,387 shares of company stock worth $219,356. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,945 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

