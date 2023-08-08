Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

LOB opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.57. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,558.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

