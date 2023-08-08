Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.91 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23.

In related news, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $734,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,260.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $83,437.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $734,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,348 shares of company stock worth $2,219,514. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

