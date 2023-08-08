Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $47.63

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,120,385.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,919,698.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,120,385.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,919,698.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,299,326.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,135 shares of company stock worth $5,484,926. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 96.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.01.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Articles

