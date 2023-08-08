Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,200 ($79.23) to GBX 6,300 ($80.51) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.18) to GBX 450 ($5.75) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($69.65) to GBX 5,500 ($70.29) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($57.00) to GBX 5,100 ($65.18) in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

ASHTY opened at $298.57 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $300.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.13. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $3.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

