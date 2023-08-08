The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

