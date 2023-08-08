Desjardins Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$50.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

Shares of SNCAF opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $31.22.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

