Desjardins Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$50.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Report on SNC-Lavalin Group
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.