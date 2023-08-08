Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Raised to C$14.50 at Desjardins

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday.
Superior Plus Stock Up 5.4 %
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
