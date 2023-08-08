Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of FOUR opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,285,000 after buying an additional 506,539 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,635,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,951,000 after buying an additional 39,006 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 16.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,212,000 after acquiring an additional 112,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

