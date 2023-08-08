Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,510,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,442.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 873,466 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $6,196,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,537,625,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 549,100 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

