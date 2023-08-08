NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $225.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

NXPI stock opened at $218.73 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 75,010 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

