SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SB Financial Group stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy L. Claxton acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,175 shares in the company, valued at $52,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $45,720. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBFG. TheStreet lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.