Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $253.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.98. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Insider Activity at Timberland Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

In related news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.