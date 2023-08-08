First Community Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

FCBC opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $652.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCBC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Community Bankshares from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

