Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $23.73 million and approximately $500,294.11 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00042734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00029220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013966 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,484,407,521 coins and its circulating supply is 2,484,407,519 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

