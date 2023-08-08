Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$1.2 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.60 million. Medifast also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.71-$1.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Medifast Price Performance

Medifast Announces Dividend

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. Medifast has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $143.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $11,336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 126.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Medifast by 38.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

