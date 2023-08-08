First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.22

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.22 and traded as high as C$37.61. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$37.07, with a volume of 2,282,401 shares.

FM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

