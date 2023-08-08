Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

PSTX stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

