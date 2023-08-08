Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance
PSTX stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Poseida Therapeutics
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Hot Beverage Stocks Trading At Trigger Points
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.