Docebo (DCBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.34 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts expect Docebo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Docebo stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.66.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.
