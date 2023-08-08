Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Clear Channel Outdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

