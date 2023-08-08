Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Timberland Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.