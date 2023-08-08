Power Co. of Canada (POW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.20). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of C$13.47 billion for the quarter.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$38.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.82. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$29.76 and a 1 year high of C$38.38. The stock has a market cap of C$23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 94.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.