Athersys (ATHX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Athersys Stock Down 20.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Athersys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 169.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58,432 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

