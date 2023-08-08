Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 841.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.5 %
Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Armata Pharmaceuticals
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Armata Pharmaceuticals
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Hot Beverage Stocks Trading At Trigger Points
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.