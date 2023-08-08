Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 841.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.5 %

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

