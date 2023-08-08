Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 498.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STOK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $258.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $274,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $352,209. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.