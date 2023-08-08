Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 219.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

TNGX stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $304.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 446.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tango Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 21.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

