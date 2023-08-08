Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 219.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %
TNGX stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $304.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 446.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
