PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PWSC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -162.06 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $86,153.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $86,153.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 62.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

