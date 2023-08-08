Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHPT. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.52.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. ChargePoint has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $783,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,435.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $487,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,664.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 897,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 890,111 shares of company stock worth $7,746,437 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,472,000 after purchasing an additional 133,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 153,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

