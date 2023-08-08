Raymond James Increases Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $32.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Get Delek US alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Delek US

Delek US Stock Up 0.8 %

DK opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.