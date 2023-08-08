Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.38, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,927,099 shares of company stock valued at $67,298,462. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 393,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.