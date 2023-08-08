Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.15.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

