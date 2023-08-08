Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Alteryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

NYSE AYX opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

