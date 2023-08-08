Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $206.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.46.

NYSE EL opened at $170.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.91 and its 200-day moving average is $222.13. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $169.23 and a 12-month high of $284.45.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

