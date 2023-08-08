Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alteryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

AYX opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

