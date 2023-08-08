Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 85.63%. The firm had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

