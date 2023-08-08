Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $791.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.21. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $51.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

