Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s current price.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.13.

SWAV stock opened at $245.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.11 and a 200 day moving average of $245.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $598,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,582,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,347 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,220. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

