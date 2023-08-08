Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 million. On average, analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance
ALPN stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.48.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
