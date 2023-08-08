Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 million. On average, analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALPN stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 493,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 234,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 116,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

